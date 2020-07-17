A healthy competition is always good: Aijaz Aslam on local brands working with Turkish actors

04:51 PM | 17 Jul, 2020
04:51 PM | 17 Jul, 2020
The recent debate about whether Turkish actors should be made the ambassadors for local brands or not, has taken the internet by storm.

Earlier on, a renowned mobile brand announced that they have signed Esra Bilgic, essaying the role of Halima Sultan in hit series Ertugrul, to represent their new campaign.

Yasir Hussain objected to the idea of foreign stars taking over Pakistan and received immense backlash for his statement. Some actors agreed with him while others including Bilal Ashraf, Ayesha Omer and Agha Ali claimed that it's no big deal.

Another actor who also disapproved of Hussain's sentiments is actor Aijaz Aslam. Building a healthy, competitive work environment can increase innovation and that's exactly what he is rooting for.  

He took to Twitter and asked, “Bhai jab Turkish drama aae ga tou Turkish actors bhee aain ge, masla kya hae? (When a Turkish drama will come, so will Turkish actors, what is the problem?)”

He further added, “Hum bhee Turkish language seekh laitay hein (We should also learn Turkish language).”

“A healthy competition is always good. Take it easy guys,” he concluded.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!





