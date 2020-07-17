Causalities feared as marriage hall building collapses in Mirpur
Web Desk
06:12 PM | 17 Jul, 2020
Causalities feared as marriage hall building collapses in Mirpur
Share

MUZAFFARABAD – An operation is underway to rescue more than 50 people who struck beneath the debris and rubble after a building of a marriage hall collapsed on Friday in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

The incident occurred when labourers were working to renovate the three-storey building Chaksawari area.

Police said ten people have been recovered from the rubble while over 50 people are still stranded.

A police official said that the owner of the marriage hall, Nadeem, is also among those buried under the rubble.

The deputy commissioner Mirpur informed that Pakistan Army officials and rescue personnel are making efforts to save the lives.

More From This Category
PTV license fee increased by Rs 65
10:02 AM | 18 Jul, 2020
PM Imran to arrive in Lahore on a day-long visit ...
09:37 AM | 18 Jul, 2020
No immediate threat of food shortage in country ...
08:34 AM | 18 Jul, 2020
Pakistan hails Iran's inclusion in CPEC
11:41 PM | 17 Jul, 2020
Two women hurt in unprovoked Indian firing along ...
10:20 PM | 17 Jul, 2020
Punjab Police cops booked for alleged robbery bid ...
08:47 PM | 17 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
A healthy competition is always good: Aijaz Aslam on local brands working with Turkish ...
04:51 PM | 17 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr