Pakistan launches Monsoon tree plantation drive 2020
KAHUTA - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday inaugurated the Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign 2020 in Kahuta aimed at increasing the country’s forest cover.
PM’s Adviser for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul accompanied the prime minister on the launch of drive,where he was given a briefing about the plantation campaign.
The prime minister was apprised that Pakistan’s commitment towards reviving forest cover and wildlife and the measures taken over the last two years had been acknowledged by World Economic Forum, UN Habitat, UNDP, UNCCD and IUCN.
It was highlighted that due to the momentum created by the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme, the target was to plant and regenerate millions of plants and create thousands of green jobs for daily wagers.
Since all activities related to forestry and wildlife are labour intensive, these two areas will play a more positive role in providing much needed local livelihood in the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic.
