Top military brass vows to continue thwarting India’s nefarious designs
RAWALPINDI - Top military leadership of the country has expressed a resolve to continue thwarting Indian designs and expose its atrocities in the occupied Kashmir, said military’s media wing on Wednesday.
According to the ISPR, it was expressed during a meeting of the Corps Commander’s Conference held at GHQ. The forum was briefed on the national and regional security situation.
“Forum expressed satisfaction on continued reduction in incidents of violence across the country, gradual positive effects of ongoing Afghan Peace Process along the Western Border and resolved to keep supporting the normalization process through national institutions,” read the press release.
Noting the Indian aggression, the forum resolved to continue thwarting Indian designs and expose Indian targeting of innocent civilians in Kashmir and open support to terrorist outfits.
The military leadership also discussed the army’s ongoing support to the government against COVID-19, locust threat, polio campaign, and ways to improve the same, within available resources.
It was underlined that COVID-19 can only be fought as a ‘whole of nation approach’ wherein every individual will have to play a role to ensure success through observation of basic procedures and discipline.
