Balochistan to present Budget 2021-22 tomorrow

Balochistan government is set to present the provincial budget for the next fiscal year 2021-22 in the provincial assembly tomorrow (Friday) at 04:00 pm.

Finance Minister Balochistan Zahoor Ahmed Buledi will unveil the budget. The total outlay of the budget would be more than Rs500 billion.

So far, the federal government, Punjab and Sindh provinces have unveiled their budget proposals with no additional taxes.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah presented the budget for the next fiscal year 2021-22 in the Sindh Assembly.

The outlay of the deficit budget for the southeast province is estimated at Rs1.477 trillion, witnessing a surge of around 19.1 percent from last year.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah while announcing the budget said that the development outlay for the budget is estimated at Rs329 billion. The PPP leader mentioned a 41.3 increase in the development budget from the previous year.

He also announced a 25 percent increase in salaries of the government employees besides increasing the minimum wage from Rs 17,000 to Rs25,000.