'Agnipath' - Trains set on fire as protests against Indian army’s new recruitment system turn violent
Share
NEW DELHI – Protests have turned violent in parts of India against Indian military’s new recruitment scheme, Agnipath, for short-term induction of personnel in the armed forces.
Reports said that aspirants attacked railways stations, police officials and blocked roads in different cities of Bihar state, demanding the government to withdraw the scheme launched earlier this week.
The aspirants became angry after the army recruitment process, which was halted in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, was resumed with multiple changes, including new age restriction and absence of any pensionary provision for those recruited as Agniveers, Hindustan Times reported.
Following the protests, nearly 30 trains were cancelled and rail services has been disrupted in fives areas across Bihar on Thursday.
In Nawada district, the protesters also pelted stones at the car of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Aruna Devi and later they put an office of the ruling party on fire.
ठीक है आप अगर ‘अग्निपथ’ पर 4 साल ना चल कर ‘आजीवन देश’ की सेवा करना चाहते है। पर सरकारी संपत्ति को आग के हवाले करने वाला ये कैसा ‘विरोध प्रदर्शन’? इस सोच से कैसे होगी ‘देश सेवा’?— Shubhankar Mishra (@shubhankrmishra) June 16, 2022
वीडियो बिहार के भभुआ का बताया जा रहा जहां इंटसिटी में सेना भर्ती का विरोध कर रहे छात्रों ने आग लगाई। pic.twitter.com/4XeKRAHKFW
Police said three coaches of three passenger trains were set on fire at Bhabua Road railway station, Sidhwalia (Gopalganj) and Chapra railway stations by angry protesters.
Clashes also erupted when police resorted to batoncharge to disperse the protesters. At least five people were injured in various incidents of violence.
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- 'Agnipath' - Trains set on fire as protests against Indian army’s ...10:28 AM | 17 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan’s Usman Wazeer wins World Boxing Association Asia ...09:42 AM | 17 Jun, 2022
- Mahira Khan pens heartfelt note as Aik Hai Nigar wins Best Asian Film ...09:18 AM | 17 Jun, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:31 AM | 17 Jun, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 17 June 202208:17 AM | 17 Jun, 2022
- Birthday wishes pour in for Kubra Khan09:02 PM | 16 Jun, 2022
- Shahbaz Fayyaz Qawwal release their masterpiece 'Ishq De Rang'08:08 PM | 16 Jun, 2022
- Samina Ahmed makes her Hollywood debut in Ms Marvel07:30 PM | 16 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022