'Agnipath' - Trains set on fire as protests against Indian army’s new recruitment system turn violent 

NEW DELHI – Protests have turned violent in parts of India against Indian military’s new recruitment scheme, Agnipath, for short-term induction of personnel in the armed forces.

Reports said that aspirants attacked railways stations, police officials and blocked roads in different cities of Bihar state, demanding the government to withdraw the scheme launched earlier this week.

The aspirants became angry after the army recruitment process, which was halted in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, was resumed with multiple changes, including new age restriction and absence of any pensionary provision for those recruited as Agniveers, Hindustan Times reported.

Following the protests, nearly 30 trains were cancelled and rail services has been disrupted in fives areas across Bihar on Thursday.

In Nawada district, the protesters also pelted stones at the car of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Aruna Devi and later they put an office of the ruling party on fire.

ठीक है आप अगर ‘अग्निपथ’ पर 4 साल ना चल कर ‘आजीवन देश’ की सेवा करना चाहते है। पर सरकारी संपत्ति को आग के हवाले करने वाला ये कैसा ‘विरोध प्रदर्शन’? इस सोच से कैसे होगी ‘देश सेवा’?

वीडियो बिहार के भभुआ का बताया जा रहा जहां इंटसिटी में सेना भर्ती का विरोध कर रहे छात्रों ने आग लगाई। pic.twitter.com/4XeKRAHKFW — Shubhankar Mishra (@shubhankrmishra) June 16, 2022

Police said three coaches of three passenger trains were set on fire at Bhabua Road railway station, Sidhwalia (Gopalganj) and Chapra railway stations by angry protesters.

Clashes also erupted when police resorted to batoncharge to disperse the protesters. At least five people were injured in various incidents of violence.