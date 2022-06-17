Sarah Khan shares new adorable video of daughter Alyana Falak
Popular actress Sarah Khan and her adorable daughter Alyana Falak were spotted serving major mother-daughter goals in the recent viral video.
The Sabaat star shared the cutest video of her bundle of joy who was spotted tasting donuts and having her first lick with deliciousness. Needless to say, the video is melting hearts online.
The aforementioned video shows the Raqs e Bismil actress enjoying parenting with her cute daughter as the two spend quality time together.
The videos won the hearts of her fans as they couldn’t help but pour their love for the beautiful baby girl.
On the work front, Sarah Khan has been lauded for her performance in the drama serial Hum Tum. The drama serial has been written by Saima Akram Chaudhry and is directed by Danish Nawaz.
