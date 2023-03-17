Search

Pakistan

Pakistan Army ranks seventh most powerful in world

07:46 PM | 17 Mar, 2023
Pakistan Army ranks seventh most powerful in world
Source: Twitter

Pakistan is ranked seventh out of 145 countries in the 2023 Military Strength Ranking released by the US-based Global Fire Power review.  

The South Asian nation holds a Power Index score of 0.1694 (a score of 0.0000 is considered 'perfect').

United States is at the top of the ranking followed by Russia and China at second and third place respectively. Indian is ranked fourth while Turkiye stands at 11th spot.

The finalised Global Firepower ranking below utilizes over 60 individual factors to determine a given nation's PowerIndex ('PwrIndx') score with categories ranging from quantity of military units and financial standing to logistical capabilities and geography.

Since 2006 GlobalFirepower (GFP) has provided a unique analytical display of data concerning 145 modern military powers. The GFP ranking is based on each nation's potential war-making capability across land, sea, and air fought by conventional means.

The results incorporate values related to manpower, equipment, natural resources, finances, and geography represented by 60+ individual factors used in formulating the finalized GFP ranks - which provide an interesting glimpse into an increasingly volatile global landscape where war seems all but an inevitability.

Pakistan Army vows to make border management system with Afghanistan more effective

Pakistan

State Bank of Pakistan releases commemorative Rs50 coin on Senate's golden jubilee

06:18 PM | 17 Mar, 2023

Pakistan rejects demand for abandoning long-range missiles

11:05 AM | 17 Mar, 2023

Agriculture can bridge Pakistan’s trade deficit, concludes PAC agri investment conference

12:11 AM | 17 Mar, 2023

Global airlines suffer for failing to repatriate $290 million from Pakistan

09:44 PM | 16 Mar, 2023

Body of hockey player who died in Italy boat crash repatriated to Pakistan

04:59 PM | 16 Mar, 2023

Pakistan Navy kicks off first CNS International Sailing Regatta to promote water sports

01:42 PM | 16 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistani hockey player Shahida Raza who died in Italy boat crash ...

07:58 PM | 17 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 17th March 2023

08:31 AM | 17 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 17, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 17, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.5 286.5
Euro EUR 298.5 301.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 339.5 343
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.25 77.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75 75.8
Australian Dollar AUD 186 188.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.98 756.91
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 40.56 40.96
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.88 36.23
Indian Rupee INR 3.42 3.53
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.97 926.94
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.2 62.8
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.2 176.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.69 26.99
Omani Riyal OMR 731.5 739.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.37 78.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.88 27.18
Swiss Franc CHF 307.29 309.77
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.30

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 17 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,470.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs159,930 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 186,540.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Karachi PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Islamabad PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Peshawar PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Quetta PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Sialkot PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Attock PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Gujranwala PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Jehlum PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Multan PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Bahawalpur PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Gujrat PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Nawabshah PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Chakwal PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Hyderabad PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Nowshehra PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Sargodha PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Faisalabad PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Mirpur PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: