Pakistan Army ranks seventh most powerful in world

Pakistan is ranked seventh out of 145 countries in the 2023 Military Strength Ranking released by the US-based Global Fire Power review.

The South Asian nation holds a Power Index score of 0.1694 (a score of 0.0000 is considered 'perfect').

United States is at the top of the ranking followed by Russia and China at second and third place respectively. Indian is ranked fourth while Turkiye stands at 11th spot.

The finalised Global Firepower ranking below utilizes over 60 individual factors to determine a given nation's PowerIndex ('PwrIndx') score with categories ranging from quantity of military units and financial standing to logistical capabilities and geography.

Since 2006 GlobalFirepower (GFP) has provided a unique analytical display of data concerning 145 modern military powers. The GFP ranking is based on each nation's potential war-making capability across land, sea, and air fought by conventional means.

The results incorporate values related to manpower, equipment, natural resources, finances, and geography represented by 60+ individual factors used in formulating the finalized GFP ranks - which provide an interesting glimpse into an increasingly volatile global landscape where war seems all but an inevitability.