Pakistan Army ranks seventh most powerful in world

Pakistan is ranked seventh out of 145 countries in the 2023 Military Strength Ranking released by the US-based Global Fire Power review.
The South Asian nation holds a Power Index score of 0.1694 (a score of 0.0000 is considered 'perfect').
United States is at the top of the ranking followed by Russia and China at second and third place respectively. Indian is ranked fourth while Turkiye stands at 11th spot.
The finalised Global Firepower ranking below utilizes over 60 individual factors to determine a given nation's PowerIndex ('PwrIndx') score with categories ranging from quantity of military units and financial standing to logistical capabilities and geography.
Since 2006 GlobalFirepower (GFP) has provided a unique analytical display of data concerning 145 modern military powers. The GFP ranking is based on each nation's potential war-making capability across land, sea, and air fought by conventional means.
The results incorporate values related to manpower, equipment, natural resources, finances, and geography represented by 60+ individual factors used in formulating the finalized GFP ranks - which provide an interesting glimpse into an increasingly volatile global landscape where war seems all but an inevitability.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 17, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.5
|286.5
|Euro
|EUR
|298.5
|301.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|339.5
|343
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.25
|77.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|188.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.98
|756.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.88
|36.23
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.42
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.97
|926.94
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.2
|62.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.2
|176.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.69
|26.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.5
|739.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.37
|78.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.88
|27.18
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.29
|309.77
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.30
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,470.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs159,930 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 186,540.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Karachi
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Quetta
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Attock
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Multan
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
