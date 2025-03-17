Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Punjab bans use of mobile phones by teachers, students in colleges

LAHORE – A ban has been imposed on the use of mobile phones by both teachers and students during classes in colleges across Punjab.

The provincial Higher Education Department has issued instructions to the directors of colleges and principals through a circular regarding this matter.

The circular states that both teachers and students will be prohibited from using mobile phones during classes, as the use of devices disrupts the teaching process.

Last year in August, the Government College University (GCU) Lahore introduced a new dress code, banning students from wearing jeans, T-shirts, and jackets on campus.

In a notification issued by the university, it was announced that all students, both male and female, are required to follow the new dress code.

“These measures are part of a broader initiative to enforce discipline and uphold decorum within the institution,” the notification had stated.

Under the new dress code, male students are required to wear dress shirts and pants, while female students must adhere to modest attire. They have also been required to wear a dupatta on campus.

