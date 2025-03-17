Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Massive losses for PCB after Spending Millions on ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Massive Losses For Pcb After Spending Millions On Icc Champions Trophy 2025

ISLAMABAD – A major financial blow to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) which faced a $85 Million loss after heavy investment in ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The report shared by British media said the Pakistan Cricket Board faced massive financial setbacks after hosting the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy, which is also a disaster for Men in Green. ICC flagship event turned out to be far from profitable for the board.

PCB invested around Rs18 billion to upgrade three major venues in Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi, which amounted to more than half of their total budget. It also mentioned $40 million on event preparations while the board only earned $6 million from hosting fees, ticket sales, and sponsorships.

This left Naqvi led cricket board with a massive loss of approximately $85 million which is 23 billion in Pakistani rupees.

Men in Green only played a single match at home against New Zealand in the country’s largest city Karachi. The game against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi was washed out without even a toss, and two other matches were canceled due to weather conditions.

The financial struggle also affected the players, with their match fees for the national T20 championship being slashed by 90%. Payments for reserve players were also reduced and player, the reports said.

The financial blow sparked concerns over PCB’s handling of finances and raised questions while the Pakistani team failed to win a single game.

 

 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 17 March 2025 Monday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.10
Euro EUR 304.25 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363 366.5
U.A.E. Dirham AED 76.1 76.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.7 75.25
Australian Dollar AUD 177.5 179.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.75 749.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.1 197.5
China Yuan CNY 37.55 37.95
Danish Krone DKK 38.45 38.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.96
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.25 913.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.59 159.59
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.21 25.51
Omani Riyal OMR 726 734.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.18 76.88
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Krona SEK 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc CHF 311.62 314.37
Thai Baht THB 8.17 8.32
  https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/16-Mar-2025/currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-us-dollar-euro-sar-aed-to-pkr-16-march-2025

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search