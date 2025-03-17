Massive losses for PCB after Spending Millions on ICC Champions Trophy 2025

ISLAMABAD – A major financial blow to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) which faced a $85 Million loss after heavy investment in ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The report shared by British media said the Pakistan Cricket Board faced massive financial setbacks after hosting the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy, which is also a disaster for Men in Green. ICC flagship event turned out to be far from profitable for the board.

PCB invested around Rs18 billion to upgrade three major venues in Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi, which amounted to more than half of their total budget. It also mentioned $40 million on event preparations while the board only earned $6 million from hosting fees, ticket sales, and sponsorships.

This left Naqvi led cricket board with a massive loss of approximately $85 million which is 23 billion in Pakistani rupees.

Men in Green only played a single match at home against New Zealand in the country’s largest city Karachi. The game against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi was washed out without even a toss, and two other matches were canceled due to weather conditions.

The financial struggle also affected the players, with their match fees for the national T20 championship being slashed by 90%. Payments for reserve players were also reduced and player, the reports said.

The financial blow sparked concerns over PCB’s handling of finances and raised questions while the Pakistani team failed to win a single game.