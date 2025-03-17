Track your Friends & Family in real-time with Google’s new Find My Device feature

Search engine Google continues to roll out new features, and it made location sharing So Much Easier and here’s how you can track your loved ones.

The new feature in the Find My Device app, allows users to track the real-time locations of friends and family who have shared their location with them.

Building on Android March feature drop, this update is being rolled out gradually to different countries. As Google Maps already facilitates location sharing and contact tracking, Find My Device app now offers a more user-friendly interface to streamline these features.

A new People tab displays contacts who have shared their location with you, as well as those with whom you’ve shared your own location. Users can easily switch Google accounts and modify Location Sharing settings via the tab in the top-right corner.

Moreover, another feature highlights people you’re currently sharing your location with, offering options to manage or adjust the duration of location sharing.

The app’s revamped design now features a split-screen layout, with a map displayed at the top and a list of people or devices shown below, depending on the selected tab.