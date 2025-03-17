Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

‘Shooting Star’ lights up Karachi Sky as citizens spot fireball (VIDEO)

Shooting Star Lights Up Karachi Sky As Citizens Spot Fireball Video

KARACHI – Residents of provincial capital Karachi witnessed sightings of meteor last night, with many captured fireball in the sky.

The port city witnessed a breathtaking celestial event leaving many residents in shock. The fiery spectacle, captured on video and circulating on social media, occurred around quarter to 3AM.

Netizens posted pictures and clips on social sites, seeing fast-moving, fiery orange object streaking through the sky, disappearing shortly after.

For the unversed, Meteorites are shooting stars, and are fragments of asteroids that orbit Earth. These meteor events happen regularly, with meteorites entering Earth’s atmosphere and burning up due to the friction and gravitational forces at play.

Shooting Stars

Shooting stars are small meteoroids that burn up when entering the Earth’s atmosphere, creating a bright streak of light. Every day, over 100 tons of space dust fall to Earth, but most are too small to be seen.

These fast-moving objects can travel at speeds exceeding 25,000 mph and are a fascinating yet often misunderstood phenomenon, as they are commonly mistaken for stars.

Total Lunar Eclipse March 2025 – Date, time and will Pakistan witness ‘Blood Moon’

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 17 March 2025 Monday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.10
Euro EUR 304.25 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363 366.5
U.A.E. Dirham AED 76.1 76.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.7 75.25
Australian Dollar AUD 177.5 179.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.75 749.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.1 197.5
China Yuan CNY 37.55 37.95
Danish Krone DKK 38.45 38.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.96
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.25 913.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.59 159.59
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.21 25.51
Omani Riyal OMR 726 734.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.18 76.88
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Krona SEK 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc CHF 311.62 314.37
Thai Baht THB 8.17 8.32
  https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/16-Mar-2025/currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-us-dollar-euro-sar-aed-to-pkr-16-march-2025

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search