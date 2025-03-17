‘Shooting Star’ lights up Karachi Sky as citizens spot fireball (VIDEO)

KARACHI – Residents of provincial capital Karachi witnessed sightings of meteor last night, with many captured fireball in the sky.

The port city witnessed a breathtaking celestial event leaving many residents in shock. The fiery spectacle, captured on video and circulating on social media, occurred around quarter to 3AM.

Netizens posted pictures and clips on social sites, seeing fast-moving, fiery orange object streaking through the sky, disappearing shortly after.

For the unversed, Meteorites are shooting stars, and are fragments of asteroids that orbit Earth. These meteor events happen regularly, with meteorites entering Earth’s atmosphere and burning up due to the friction and gravitational forces at play.

Shooting Stars

Shooting stars are small meteoroids that burn up when entering the Earth’s atmosphere, creating a bright streak of light. Every day, over 100 tons of space dust fall to Earth, but most are too small to be seen.

These fast-moving objects can travel at speeds exceeding 25,000 mph and are a fascinating yet often misunderstood phenomenon, as they are commonly mistaken for stars.