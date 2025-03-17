Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

‘I can’t forgive you’ – Alizeh Shah rejects Zarnish Khan’s apology

ISLAMABAD – Alizeh Shah has rejected an apology tendered by Zarnish Khan, who has quit showbiz industry, for calling her ill-mannered.

The former actress had made the remarks against Alizeh on Wajahat Rauf’s show and said that if anyone were to compete with her in bad manners, she would win.

In latest development, Zarnish Khan sent her a text message, tendering apology over her act.

“I know its out of the blue, but im extremely remorseful for saying something silly just in the spur of the moment in the light talk on OVM. Pls forgive me. I’m willing to publicly apologize if that will get you to forgive me. And I really want to apologise to your mom. She was really hurt by it. I’m really sorry, it was thoughtless say,” reads Zarnish’s message.

In reply, Azlizeh wrote in Instagram stories: “my mother called her on the day of that statement she made crying and asking her the reason for saying things like that about me and she said that ill make a video telling the truth but then she blocked my mothers number after 30 minutes”.

“…no i cant forgive you! I still remember how helpless my mom felt that day, her voice was shivering on that call and u blocked her so she wont ask you to apologize again????” she added.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

