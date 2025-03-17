‘Beggars in UAE earning Rs28,000 per hour’, police reveal amid crack down on mafia

SHARJAH – Police in Sharjah warned citizens about the begging mafia who swarmed streets, raking in good money, especially during the Ramadan.

A report shared by a UAE publication said police experiment revealed that beggars in Sharjah are collecting impressive AED367 dirhams per hour.

Sharjah Police conducted experiment to show how begging became a profitable business. A clip shared on a social page shows man posing as beggar collecting AED367 in just one hour. The experiment highlighted how beggars can earn large sums by exploiting emotions, particularly during Ramadan.

A cop disguised as a beggar went onto the streets and managed to collect Dh367 in just one hour. The experiment aimed to highlight how beggars, particularly during Ramadan, are able to extract money from generous passersby, often without any genuine need.

The clip shows how the masses give money to the beggar, contributing to his substantial earnings in such a short time. In response, Sharjah police have urged residents to refrain from giving money to beggars and suggested directing them toward employment opportunities instead.

Dubai police have been cracking down on begging, arresting over two dozen beggars from different nationalities in the first ten days of Ramadan under their new campaign.

For the unversed, Begging is punishable offense in UAE, with penalties including fines up to 5,000 dirhams and three months in jail. Those found running begging networks or recruiting beggars can face harsher consequences, including six months in prison and a fine of 100,000 dirhams.