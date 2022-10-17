Sheikh Rasheed served legal notice to vacate Lal Haveli within 7 days
Web Desk
11:05 AM | 17 Oct, 2022
Sheikh Rasheed served legal notice to vacate Lal Haveli within 7 days
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan’s former interior minister and AML chief Sheikh Rasheed was directed to evacuate Lal Haveli, his residence as well as the famous political centre located in Rawalpindi.

Reports in local media said the district administration of Rawalpindi has issued a notice to the outspoken politician, which claimed that the AML chief and his brother have lost the ‘legal possession’ of the property.

The seasoned politician was directed to vacate his residence within a week's time as he failed to respond to the authority’s notice earlier reports suggest.

Authorities also warned that it will take help from law enforcers to vacate the property if it was not vacated within seven days. The administrator, in this regard, also approached the police, asking for their assistance.

Meanwhile, the defiant politician rejected the claims of the local administration, saying that he had the legal right to the property.

PTI member and nephew of Sheikh Rasheed told a publication that they have not received the notice yet, alleging the ruling party of using unfair tactics ahead of PTI’s much-awaited long march to the capital.

