Pakistan

Pakistan PM meets Russian president in China today 

04:56 PM | 17 Oct, 2023
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar will hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in China on the sidelines of the ‘3rd Belt and Road Forum (BRF) for International Cooperation’.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said, “The Prime Minister will spend a busy day in Beijing today [Tuesday]. The Prime Minister will meet a delegation of Chinese think tanks and scholars”.

“Later, the Prime Minister will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kenyan President William Ruto and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe,” it added.

Bilateral ties between Pakistan and Russia have recently improved as Islamabad started receiving shipments of Russian crude under a deal signed by the two sides earlier this year. Last month, Pakistan also received its first shipment of liquified petroleum gas from Moscow.

A day earlier, PM Kakar arrived in China to participate in the ‘3rd Belt and Road Forum (BRF) for International Cooperation.’ He was received by Chinese Minister of Science & Technology, Wang Zhigang, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong and Ambassador of Pakistan to China Moin-ul-Haq. 

The prime minister is undertaking the visit at the invitation of China’s President Xi Jinping. He is accompanied by a high-level delegation including members of the cabinet and senior government officials. 

He will attend the Opening Ceremony of the BRF and address the High-Level Forum titled ‘Connectivity in an Open Global Economy’ to be held on 18 October 2023. 

He will also hold bilateral meetings with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and Mr. Li Xi, member of the Standing Committee of Politburo of CPC Central Committee. The leaders will discuss all facets of bilateral relations, with particular focus on strengthening trade and economic cooperation between the two countries. They will exchange views on major regional and global developments. 

