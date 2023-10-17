Arzish Azam highlights Pakistan's entrepreneurship & investment ecosystem at GITEX GLOBAL 2023

DUBAI – The 43rd edition of GITEX GLOBAL, one of the world's largest tech and startup shows, saw a groundbreaking moment with the historic representation of Pakistan. Arzish Azam, the CEO of Ejad Labs, was invited to speak as part of the panel about the remarkable achievements of Future Fest - "Pakistans Largest Tech Event" in building Pakistan's 'Entrepreneurship & Investment Ecosystem.'
At this globally acclaimed event, Arzish Azam highlighted the pivotal role of Future Fest as a “Gateway to Pakistan” for the world, showcasing the nation's technological and innovative prowess. The event brought together key stakeholders, shining a much-needed spotlight on Pakistan's burgeoning talent ecosystem and its boundless potential.
Arzish Azam expressed immense pride in representing Pakistan at this global forum, emphasizing that Pakistan deserves a prominent place on the world stage, given its significant participation in events of such magnitude. He extended his gratitude to GITEX for welcoming Pakistan with open arms.
GITEX GLOBAL 2023, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, marked its 43rd edition since its inception in 1981. The event featured an impressive lineup of 6,000 exhibitors, including 50 from Pakistan at the 'Tech destiNation' pavilion, and played host to an astonishing 180,000 tech executives from 180 nations. Notably, around 2,000 visitors from Pakistan graced the event.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, officially inaugurated GITEX GLOBAL 2023. He lauded the remarkable growth in participation at GITEX and recognized Dubai as a pivotal hub for the technology industry, driving progress, innovation, and international collaboration in the rapidly evolving technology landscape.
Pakistan's presence at GITEX GLOBAL 2023 was a significant step towards showcasing the nation's technological achievements, fostering global partnerships, and highlighting its potential as a burgeoning tech hub. This historic representation paves the way for a brighter future of innovation and entrepreneurship in Pakistan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 17, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|275.9
|278.15
|Euro
|EUR
|291.1
|294
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|340.6
|344
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.5
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.4
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|173.25
|175
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.16
|746.16
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|200
|202
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.21
|38.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.09
|39.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.47
|35.82
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|894.37
|903.37
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.73
|59.33
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.31
|165.31
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.7
|26
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|720.82
|728.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.25
|76.95
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|198
|200
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.33
|25.63
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.98
|309.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.65
|7.8
Pakistani gold market witnessed a negative trend and on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs201,000 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs171,530.
Daily Pakistan presents you with accurate and updated gold rates as per the Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.
We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Karachi
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Islamabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Peshawar
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Quetta
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Sialkot
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Attock
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Gujranwala
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Jehlum
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Multan
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Gujrat
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Nawabshah
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Chakwal
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Hyderabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Nowshehra
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Sargodha
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Faisalabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Mirpur
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
