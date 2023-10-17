Arzish Azam highlights Pakistan's entrepreneurship & investment ecosystem at GITEX GLOBAL 2023

DUBAI – The 43rd edition of GITEX GLOBAL, one of the world's largest tech and startup shows, saw a groundbreaking moment with the historic representation of Pakistan. Arzish Azam, the CEO of Ejad Labs, was invited to speak as part of the panel about the remarkable achievements of Future Fest - "Pakistans Largest Tech Event" in building Pakistan's 'Entrepreneurship & Investment Ecosystem.'

At this globally acclaimed event, Arzish Azam highlighted the pivotal role of Future Fest as a “Gateway to Pakistan” for the world, showcasing the nation's technological and innovative prowess. The event brought together key stakeholders, shining a much-needed spotlight on Pakistan's burgeoning talent ecosystem and its boundless potential.

Arzish Azam expressed immense pride in representing Pakistan at this global forum, emphasizing that Pakistan deserves a prominent place on the world stage, given its significant participation in events of such magnitude. He extended his gratitude to GITEX for welcoming Pakistan with open arms.

GITEX GLOBAL 2023, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, marked its 43rd edition since its inception in 1981. The event featured an impressive lineup of 6,000 exhibitors, including 50 from Pakistan at the 'Tech destiNation' pavilion, and played host to an astonishing 180,000 tech executives from 180 nations. Notably, around 2,000 visitors from Pakistan graced the event.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, officially inaugurated GITEX GLOBAL 2023. He lauded the remarkable growth in participation at GITEX and recognized Dubai as a pivotal hub for the technology industry, driving progress, innovation, and international collaboration in the rapidly evolving technology landscape.

Pakistan's presence at GITEX GLOBAL 2023 was a significant step towards showcasing the nation's technological achievements, fostering global partnerships, and highlighting its potential as a burgeoning tech hub. This historic representation paves the way for a brighter future of innovation and entrepreneurship in Pakistan.