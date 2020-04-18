CM Buzdar bans Ramazan bazaars

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said the provincial government has decided not to establish Ramadan bazaars this year.

In his statement in Lahore on Saturday, he said the government has taken concrete steps to deal with coronavirus challenge.

Last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan issued Rs. 2 billion in subsidies for Utility stores to offer edible items at reduced rates during the holy month of Ramzan. Another Rs. 3.5 billion packages were announced to establish 16,000 Ramazan bazaars across the country.

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 7,773, according to government data, after recording more than 297 new cases on Saturday.