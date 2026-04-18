Khushhal Khan shares photos of wedding with Ramsha on Instagram

KARACHI – Pakistani actors Ramsha Khan and Khushhal Khan Khattak have officially confirmed their marriage, sharing the joyful news with fans through a joint social media post on Friday.

“With full hearts, we’re so happy to share that we’re married, ALHAMDULILAH,” read a post shared by Khushhal on Instagram where he also shared photos.

“We feel incredibly grateful to be stepping into this new chapter together. To everyone who has supported us and shown us love along the way, thank you. It truly means more than we can put into words.”

“As we celebrate this moment, we kindly ask for your understanding and respect for our privacy. Thank you for being part of our journey and for always sending us so much love,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khushhal Khan Khattak (@khushhalk)

Recently, Ramsha Khan changed her Instagram name to “Ramsha Khan Khattak” and updated her profile picture to include her husband, displaying her wedding ring. This sparked widespread speculation among fans.

The actors also shared stories showing themselves in wedding attire, with Ramsha taking a mirror selfie and both enjoying moments with their pet cat.

The couple previously worked together in drama series Biryani and Duniya Pur, where their on-screen pairing was highly appreciated. Fans and industry peers have been congratulating the newlyweds.