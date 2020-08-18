Sony Nigam, Hadiya Hashmi interact in live session

Young singing sensation Hadiya Hashmi was recently praised for her singing prowess by acclaimed Indian singer Sony Nigam.

Nigam had shared an emotional video in which he couldn’t stop praising Hadiya’s mesmerising vocals.

“Been a while since I've heard something good. Jaaved Jaafri sent this song to me. I've heard it before but really listened to it for the first time today. Even in today's age, songs that can get one extremely emotional can be composed,” said Nigam in the video.

In the end, holding back his tears, the singer added, “I never thought it would be possible anymore but it has happened. God bless little Hadia, God bless Soch the band.”

Now, the talented young star has revealed on Instagram that she recently interacted with Sonu on video call.

Posting several screenshots from the call, Hadiya shared, “This post is dedicated to hard work and the reward that follows. If you stay true to your passion, put in all that you got, God always rewards you for your efforts. Every second spent in the right direction, chasing your dreams, always pays back in the end.”

“We had the pleasure to have a live session with sir Sonu Nigam. And believe me, it was like a dream come true. We are still in awe. It was great talking to you sir, thank you for your precious time. We really enjoyed it!” read the caption.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!