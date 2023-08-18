Hania Aamir is living the best life in London markets and streets

With summertime almost ending, Pakistani actress Hania Aamir is making the most use of her time to enjoy vacation before she back to work. The critically acclaimed actress who debuted in the Pakistani entertainment industry with Janaan – a commercial and critical hit – has been on a vacation to London, United Kingdom.

The dimple queen, with her 9.1 million followers on Instagram, has been sharing candid bits from her trip to Where Royalty Lives. Showing her fandom an insight into her trip to Camden Market in London, the Mere Hamsafar actress shared a carousel of pictures.

From posing for the camera in her chic top and sunnies to enjoying a burger and ice cream, and showing off an adorable reversible plushie, the Titli star seemingly had the best time of her life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

In awe of her beauty and carefree personality, actress Hira Umer dropped a comment stating “cuteness overload” and singer Haadi Uppal suggested that he was “sad that she missed out on the loaded fries.”

On the work front, Aamir has won multiple accolades with a plethora of successful drama serials and films under her belt including Parde Mein Rehne Do, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, Sang-e-Mah, Mere Humsafar, and Load Wedding.