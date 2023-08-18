Hania Aamir is living the best life in London markets and streets

With summertime almost ending, Pakistani actress Hania Aamir is making the most use of her time to enjoy vacation before she back to work. The critically acclaimed actress who debuted in the Pakistani entertainment industry with Janaan – a commercial and critical hit – has been on a vacation to London, United Kingdom.
The dimple queen, with her 9.1 million followers on Instagram, has been sharing candid bits from her trip to Where Royalty Lives. Showing her fandom an insight into her trip to Camden Market in London, the Mere Hamsafar actress shared a carousel of pictures.
From posing for the camera in her chic top and sunnies to enjoying a burger and ice cream, and showing off an adorable reversible plushie, the Titli star seemingly had the best time of her life.
In awe of her beauty and carefree personality, actress Hira Umer dropped a comment stating “cuteness overload” and singer Haadi Uppal suggested that he was “sad that she missed out on the loaded fries.”
On the work front, Aamir has won multiple accolades with a plethora of successful drama serials and films under her belt including Parde Mein Rehne Do, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, Sang-e-Mah, Mere Humsafar, and Load Wedding.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 17, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.4
|303.65
|Euro
|EUR
|324.8
|324.8
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|379.3
|383
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83
|83.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80
|80.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|770.83
|778.83
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224.8
|227
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.83
|40.23
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.05
|37.4
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|942.2
|951.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.52
|63.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.22
|175.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.76
|760.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.62
|80.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.49
|332.99
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,990.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Karachi
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Quetta
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Attock
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Multan
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
