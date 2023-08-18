SC to hear plea seeking release of Volume 10 of JIT report

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) has scheduled a hearing for the plea requesting the release of the classified section, referred to as “Volume 10,” from a report prepared by a six-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) established by the SC to investigate the offshore assets of the Sharif family, which were brought to light by the Panama Papers.

A bench comprising of two judges, with Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial as the head, is set to conduct the hearing for the petition presented by the Broadsheet Company on August 22.

In its petition, the company highlighted its collaboration with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in identifying offshore properties belonging to the Sharif family. However, the company claimed that NAB did not fulfill its payment obligations for the property search services rendered.

Broadsheet has appealed to the highest court to release Volume 10 of the report. The intention behind this request is to utilise Volume 10 as substantiating evidence in a legal proceeding in a British court.

Importantly, it should be noted that Broadsheet had initiated legal proceedings against NAB in a UK court in order to recover the outstanding dues owed to them.