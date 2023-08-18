SC to hear plea seeking release of Volume 10 of JIT report

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) has scheduled a hearing for the plea requesting the release of the classified section, referred to as “Volume 10,” from a report prepared by a six-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) established by the SC to investigate the offshore assets of the Sharif family, which were brought to light by the Panama Papers.
A bench comprising of two judges, with Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial as the head, is set to conduct the hearing for the petition presented by the Broadsheet Company on August 22.
In its petition, the company highlighted its collaboration with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in identifying offshore properties belonging to the Sharif family. However, the company claimed that NAB did not fulfill its payment obligations for the property search services rendered.
Broadsheet has appealed to the highest court to release Volume 10 of the report. The intention behind this request is to utilise Volume 10 as substantiating evidence in a legal proceeding in a British court.
Importantly, it should be noted that Broadsheet had initiated legal proceedings against NAB in a UK court in order to recover the outstanding dues owed to them.
KARACHI – During Friday’s trading, the Pakistani rupee (PKR) underwent a slight devaluation against the US dollar.
In the interbank market, the US dollar demonstrated a 58-paisa increment, resulting in its appreciation against the Pakistani rupee. This uptick drove the dollar’s value to 295.50 rupees.
Consequently, the currency’s performance in the open market has come under scrutiny, where it recently breached the 300 rupees per dollar mark.
Conversely, Friday’s trading session witnessed a striking surge in the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) at its opening, setting a bullish tone for the day.
Despite the recent fluctuations in the currency, the PSX is riding a pro-business wave, as evidenced by a remarkable 226-point upswing in the 100 index. This index, often regarded as an indicator of the economy’s condition, reached a significant milestone of 48,552 points.
The preceding day, the PKR experienced a slight decrease of 0.15% against the US dollar.
The day’s trading concluded with the currency settling at PKR 294.92 per USD, in comparison to the previous session’s closure at PKR 294.93 per USD.
Nevertheless, the overall trend indicates that the US dollar’s upward trajectory continues to impose pressure on the local currency.
During the trading day, the currency’s intraday high (bid) was noted at 295.25, while its low (ask) stood at 295.1.
In the open market, Exchange Companies quoted the buying rate for the dollar at 301 PKR and the selling rate at 304 PKR.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,000 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs176,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 206,249.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Karachi
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Quetta
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Attock
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Multan
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
