Asif Zardari rules out PPP’s electoral alliance with PTI

KARACHI – For­mer President and Pakistan Peoples Party leader Asif Ali Zardari ruled out entering into an electoral alliance with beleaguered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the upcoming elections.

Sharing his views in a meeting with KP Governor Ghulam Ali and party leaders, the seasoned politician touched upon matters concerning the allocation of tickets.

PPP co-chairman particularly urged leaders of his party to avoid alliance with PTI in the upcoming elections and stressed that decisions regarding alliances with other parties would be mulled by the local leadership.

In politics, electoral alliances are formed and disbanded, and in the run-up to the country’s general elections next February, a known pattern is repeating itself, and the ground is clear for PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif to take the lead.

Sharif returned from exile, despite having been convicted and disqualified from running for office for life five years back.

The South Asian nation is witnessing political turmoil since former Prime Minister Imran Khan lost a parliamentary vote of no confidence in April 2022, and the country is moving ahead with a caretaker setup since then.