Pakistan Army pays homage to 1971 war hero Lance Naik Mahfuz on martyrdom anniversary

RAWALPINDI – Nation remembers 1971 war hero Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider on 52nd martyrdom anniversary.

A statement issued by the military's media wing said the Armed Forces of Pakistan, CJCSC & Services Chiefs pay glowing tribute to Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider on his 52nd Shahadat Anniversary.

ISPR recalls the 1971 war at Wagah Border, when Lance Naik Mehfooz Shaheed displayed utmost courage charging enemy trenches fearlessly and silencing their guns.

Unruffled by his wounds, Lance Naik Mehfuz moved forward and strangulated the Indian machine gunner to death. His daring actions on the battlefield are a sublime precedent worth emulating by all defenders of the motherland, ISPR said.

Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz’s martyrdom anniversary serves as a powerful reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices made by the Armed Forces of Pakistan to defend the motherland.

Let us remember these heroes who have laid down their lives in defence of the motherland. The nation is proud of its gallant sons, ISPR said.

The gallant son of 15 Punjab Regiment hailed from Pind Malkan, Rawalpindi. After completion of Basic Military Training in 1963, he joined the Pakistan Army and was placed in the 15 Punjab Regiment.

Pakistani government awarded him with the top military award ‘Nishan-e-Haider’ on March 23, 1972.