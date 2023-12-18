Search

Immigration

Hajj 2024: Govt seeks ministerial support as Sponsorship Scheme fails to attract Pakistanis

Web Desk
10:32 AM | 18 Dec, 2023
Hajj 2024: Govt seeks ministerial support as Sponsorship Scheme fails to attract Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD - The government is visibly alarmed as the response shown by the overseas Pakistanis for the Sponsorship Hajj Scheme is poor.

The government had announced the continuation of the Sponsorship Scheme for overseas Pakistanis to perform Hajj without the need for balloting; however, the scheme has failed to attract applicants for the upcoming Hajj.

The government launched the scheme last year to attract foreign currency as overseas Pakistanis had to deposit the Hajj fee in US Dollars; however, the scheme has failed to attract overseas Pakistanis this year.

Though official figures are awaited, media reports say that only 2800 applications have been received by the ministry under the Sponsorship Scheme though the quota available to the government is 25,000 seats under the scheme, Geo News reported.

To attract the Pakistanis, the Ministry of Religious Affairs has also written to the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis to inform the Pakistanis living abroad about the Hajj scheme and the benefits associated with it.

Moreover, to aware the masses, the ministry has also decided to seek the assistance of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as the number of applications falls way below the seats allocated to Pakistan. The government has already extended the deadline for submission of applications from December 12th to December 22nd and has also lifted the ban on those who had performed Hajj in the last 5 years.

Those who have a valid passport valid till December 16th, 2024 are eligible to apply while if someone has applied for a passport, the token number can also be provided in the application which is also acceptable.

The Short and Long Hajj package is available to both regular applicants and Sponsorship Scheme applicants for the upcoming Hajj.

As far as the Long Hajj is concerned, it would encompass 38-42 days with 8 days stay in Medinah and those flying from the South region i.e. Karachi, and Sukkhur would have to pay Rs 10,65,000 while those from other cities i.e. Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, Sialkot, Faisalabad would pay Rs 10,75,000.

For Sponsorship scheme applicants, the cost is $3765 for the South Region while it is $ 3800 for North region.

For Short Hajj package, the cost for regular Hajj applicants is Rs 11,40,000 for South region while the cost is Rs 11,50,000 for North region; the Hajj would continue for 20-25 days under this scheme.

For Sponsorship Scheme, the cost for Short Hajj is $ 4015 USD for South region and $ 4050 for North region.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

08:26 PM | 17 Dec, 2023

PIA's privatization to speed up as govt promulgates new rules: ...

02:52 PM | 13 Dec, 2023

Hajj 2024: Ministry lifts ban on Hajj performers in last 5 years

02:44 PM | 12 Dec, 2023

Hajj 2024: Pakistan extends application submission deadline for ...

11:51 PM | 8 Dec, 2023

Banks to accept Hajj 2024 applications even on weekend: Here's the ...

04:06 PM | 7 Dec, 2023

New protectorate offices to be opened in Pakistan, confirms govt ...

09:56 PM | 3 Dec, 2023

Hajj 2024: Govt Hajj scheme fails to attract aspiring pilgrims as ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:46 AM | 18 Dec, 2023

USD to PKR: Rupee starts trading on positive note in interbank

Horoscope

08:44 AM | 18 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 18th December 2023 

Forex

Pakistani rupee loses ground against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham - Check today forex rates

Pakistani rupee saw a marginal decline against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Monday, the dollar was being quoted at 283.3 for selling and 286.35 for buying purposes.

Euro moved up to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound rate climbs to at 361 for buying, and 365 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moved down to 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed fall and new price stands at 75.77.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 283.3 286.35
Euro EUR 310 313
UK Pound Sterling GBP 361 365
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.7 78.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.94 762.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.6 40
Danish Krone DKK 41.86 42.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.49 932.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.32 60.92
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.54 178.54
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.98 26.28
Omani Riyal OMR 737.37 745.37
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.17 27.47
Swiss Franc CHF 328.62 331.12
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.31

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rates in Pakistan - Check today gold price - 18 Dec 2023

Gold prices continued to move upward on Monday as price of yellow metal gained momentum on the first day of the week.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 18 December 2023

The price of each tola 24 karat gold stands at Rs218,900, and 10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs187,670.

The cost of single tola of 22 karat gold is Rs200,657.

Globally, the price of the yellow metal moves upward and the current rate stands at $2022 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Karachi PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Islamabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Peshawar PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Quetta PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Sialkot PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Attock PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Gujranwala PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Jehlum PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Multan PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Bahawalpur PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Gujrat PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Nawabshah PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Chakwal PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Hyderabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Nowshehra PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Sargodha PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Faisalabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Mirpur PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: