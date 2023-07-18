Gold price increases by Rs6,200 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices continued an upward trend on second consecutive day of the business week as rupee weakend against the US dollar in the domestic market on Tuesday.

The price of per tola gold increased by Rs6,200 to close at Rs221,000 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a surge of Rs5,316 to settle at Rs189,472, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity went up by $10 to close at $1,967 per ounce.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained constant at Rs2,650 and Rs2,271.94, respectively.