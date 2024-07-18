Do you know how many people are unmarried in Pakistan? 

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has shared the results of the 7th Population and Housing Census-2023, showing that 29.75 percent of population in the country is unmarried.

The results have unveiled various interesting facts regarding demographic setup of the South Asian country.

The results show Pakistan registered highest population growth rate in region, as well as in the world as its total population grew above 241 million (241,499,431) with growth rate of 2.55 percent as it stood at 207,684,626 in 2017.

The average household size in Pakistan stands at 6.30, showed the report. It is feared that Pakistan's population may double by 2050 if the growth rate is not controlled.

It further revealed that 29.75% people of the total population are unmarried while the number of married is much higher as it was recorded at 65.97%.

The report said that the total number of widows make the 3.78% of the total population while 0.35% are divorced and 0.15% have opted for separation.

It said that 79 percent of the population is aged below 40 years while 40.56% is below the age of 15 years. Furthermore, citizens aged between 15 to 29 years make the 26% of the total population.