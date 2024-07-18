England set new record after smashing fastest team fifty in Test cricket

England continued their famous Bazball approach after being put in to bat by the West Indies in the second Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Despite losing Zak Crawley early, Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope helped England record the fastest-ever team half-century in Test cricket.
England's 4.2-over fifty is now the fastest for a team in Test cricket, breaking their own record set in 1994 when they achieved a fifty in 4.3 overs against South Africa at The Oval. They also hold the third spot with a fifty in 4.6 overs against Sri Lanka in Manchester in 2002.
Fastest Team 50s in Test Cricket:
4.2 - England vs WI, Nottingham, 2024
4.3 - England vs SA, The Oval, 1994
4.6 - England vs SL, Manchester, 2002
5.2 - Sri Lanka vs PAK, Karachi, 2004
5.3 - India vs ENG, Chennai, 2008
5.3 - India vs WI, Port of Spain, 2023
Both teams had named their squads before the toss, with England recalling fast bowler Mark Wood after veteran seamer James Anderson retired from international duty with 704 Test wickets, a record for any pace bowler, following the Lord's Test.
The West Indies, planning to field an unchanged side, were forced to make a late alteration when spinner Gudakesh Motie woke up with the flu on the morning of the game and had to drop out. This was a significant setback as Motie was the only West Indies batter to pass 30 at Lord's and their most impressive bowler.
Kevin Sinclair, a spin-bowling all-rounder, replaced Motie for his second career Test.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 18, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.15
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.15
|358.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
