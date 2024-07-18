Karachi heatwave claims 19 lives in 24 hours

KARACHI - Amid a severe heatwave, Karachi has reported the discovery of 19 bodies from various parts of the city over the past 24 hours. The oppressive heat and humidity have contributed to these tragic incidents, with many of the deceased believed to be drug addicts.

In Lyari alone, six bodies were found, while other areas, including II Chundrigar Road, Chakiwara Baloch Chowk, Jahangir Road, Old Golimar, Benazir Park, and Clifton Boat Basin, reported multiple fatalities. Rescue officials have stated that most of the deceased appeared to be drug addicts who succumbed to the extreme heat exacerbated by drug abuse. The bodies have been transferred to morgues operated by Edhi Foundation and Chhipa Welfare Association.

The Sindh Health Department has confirmed that two individuals died due to heatstroke, highlighting the lethal impact of the soaring temperatures. The deceased have been identified as 54-year-old Fazal Rehman from Jahangir Road and 50-year-old Ramesh from Ranchore Line.

On July 17, public hospitals in Karachi reported 49 heatstroke cases. The breakdown includes 22 cases at Civil Hospital, 22 at Sindh Government Hospital Liaquatabad, 3 at Jinnah Hospital, and 2 at New Karachi Hospital. The health department has urged citizens to take necessary precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses.

The ongoing heatwave has created a critical situation in Karachi, with authorities and health officials stressing the importance of staying hydrated and avoiding outdoor activities during peak heat hours. The city remains on high alert as temperatures continue to soar, posing significant risks to vulnerable populations.