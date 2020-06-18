IHC Judge contracts coronavirus
12:53 PM | 18 Jun, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Islamabad High Court (IHC) Judge, Justice Lubna Saleem Pervaiz has been tested positive for the Covid-19.
According to media reports, the IHC judge took a coronavirus test after her secretary diagnosed as positive for the novel coronavirus last week.
The high court has confirmed the news.
Earlier, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah had tested negative for COVID-19 after his secretary was diagnosed as positive for the infection.
