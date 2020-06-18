Pakistan to open Taftan border for trade amid COVID-19
01:11 PM | 18 Jun, 2020
Pakistan to open Taftan border for trade amid COVID-19
ISLAMABAD - The government of Pakistan has decided to open Taftan border seven days a week for trade despite of coronavirus pandemic.

A notification to this effect has been issued by the Ministry of Interior which says standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines will be ensured during trade activities.

The trade activities may resume through Pakistan Gate and Zero-point trade gate at the Taftan border crossing.

