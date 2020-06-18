Naval chief expresses satisfaction over operational readiness

ISLAMABAD - Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi chaired the Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy in Islamabad today (Thursday) and has reviewed security situation in the region, Pakistan Navy's operational preparedness, development projects and other important affairs.

The Naval Chief was briefed in detail about the ongoing and future projects of Pakistan Navy.

The conference reiterated the resolve to implement the government policies to contain spread of COVID-19 and continue relief activities in different areas.

The Naval Chief expressed complete satisfaction over operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy.