02:26 PM | 18 Jun, 2020
HSY reminisces about the time he attended Prince Charles and Diana’s wedding
When Lady Diana Spencer married Prince Charles in 1981, it gave the world one of its most iconic royal wedding scenes to date.

There was a sea of people on the streets of London trying to have one good look at the bride of the day.

Among the very same crowd, Pakistani designer HSY was also trying his best to catch a glimpse of the princess.

The popular designer took to Instagram recently, to share the series of events from the day when his mother lifted him up on her shoulders so he could watch the procession.

“Life is unpredictable and magical,” HSY began. “Let me take you back. The date was 29th July 1981 in London. The Day of the Royal Wedding between (late) Lady Diana and Prince Charles. My mother was a secretary and a single mother, working hard raising us on a humble salary. I was a little boy who she took along with her to stand way back in line to get a glimpse of the procession.”

He continued, “She held me up on her shoulders the entire time so I could see beyond the sea of people in front of us. I was lucky to catch a glimpse of the Royal Carriage with the beautiful Queen of Hearts waving to the jubilant crowd as it passed us by. It was a magical moment. I was captivated.”

“She inspired me like she inspired countless others,” he shared.

The ace designer then recalled the time when he attended the state dinner when Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Pakistan in October 2019.

“Fast forward to this picture. The Royal visit by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. This meeting held a very special meaning for me. On the same year I was celebrating my 25 years in fashion, it felt like I had come full circle,” he continued. “I had worked so hard to be where I was in life. My mother and sister had sacrificed so much to bring me to this place. You can imagine what this felt like for me.”

“I was overcome with gratitude. The son and daughter-in-law of the very same person who sparked my desire to be who I am were standing right in front of me and acknowledging my work,” he said. “I felt my mothers pride in her son’s acknowledgement from another great woman’s son who was now recognising mine.”

Concluding with a few wise words, HSY wrote, “Life is beautiful. Hard work and perseverance can make any dream a reality. Respect and kindness can open new avenues. Hope is all we need. Never lose that. Stay hopeful everyone. This too shall pass.”

