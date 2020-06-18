HSY reminisces about the time he attended Prince Charles and Diana’s wedding
Share
When Lady Diana Spencer married Prince Charles in 1981, it gave the world one of its most iconic royal wedding scenes to date.
There was a sea of people on the streets of London trying to have one good look at the bride of the day.
Among the very same crowd, Pakistani designer HSY was also trying his best to catch a glimpse of the princess.
The popular designer took to Instagram recently, to share the series of events from the day when his mother lifted him up on her shoulders so he could watch the procession.
“Life is unpredictable and magical,” HSY began. “Let me take you back. The date was 29th July 1981 in London. The Day of the Royal Wedding between (late) Lady Diana and Prince Charles. My mother was a secretary and a single mother, working hard raising us on a humble salary. I was a little boy who she took along with her to stand way back in line to get a glimpse of the procession.”
He continued, “She held me up on her shoulders the entire time so I could see beyond the sea of people in front of us. I was lucky to catch a glimpse of the Royal Carriage with the beautiful Queen of Hearts waving to the jubilant crowd as it passed us by. It was a magical moment. I was captivated.”
“She inspired me like she inspired countless others,” he shared.
The ace designer then recalled the time when he attended the state dinner when Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Pakistan in October 2019.
View this post on Instagram
Life is unpredictable and magical. Let me take you back. The date was 29th July 1981 in London. The Day of the Royal Wedding between (late) Lady Diana and Prince Charles. My mother was a secretary and a single mother, working hard raising us on a humble salary. I was a little boy who she took along with her to stand way back in line to get a glimpse of the procession. She held me up on her shoulders the entire time so i could see beyond the sea of people infront of us. I was lucky to catch a glimpse of the Royal Carriage with the beautiful Queen of Hearts waving to the jubilant crowd as it passed us by. It was a magical moment. I was captivated. I would think about her and her regal posture, that stunning gown and her elegance and kindness for decades to come. She inspired me like she inspired countless others. Fast Forward to this picture. The Royal visit by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. This meeting held a very special meaning for me. On the same year i was celebrating my 25 years in Fashion, It felt like i had come full circle. I had worked so hard to be where i was in life. My mother and sister had sacrificed so much to bring me to this place. You can imagine what this felt like for me. This recognition of being invited from a handful from Pakistan to be introduced to them for your contributions in your field. I was overcome with gratitude. The son and daughter in law of the very same person who sparked my desire to be who i am were standing right in front of me and acknowledging my work. I felt my mothers pride in her sons acknowledgement from another great woman's son who was now recognizing mine. Life is beautiful. Hard work and perseverance can make any dream a reality. Respect and kindness can open new avenues. Hope is all we need. Never lose that. Stay hopeful everyone. This too shall pass. #hsy #hope #gratitude #Love #Kindness #Elegance #Recognition #Pakistan #RoyalFamily #KateMiddleton #PrinceWilliam #RoyalVisit #ladydiana #RoyalWedding #Dreams #StaySafe #ThisTooShallPass @theroyalfamily
“Fast forward to this picture. The Royal visit by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. This meeting held a very special meaning for me. On the same year I was celebrating my 25 years in fashion, it felt like I had come full circle,” he continued. “I had worked so hard to be where I was in life. My mother and sister had sacrificed so much to bring me to this place. You can imagine what this felt like for me.”
“I was overcome with gratitude. The son and daughter-in-law of the very same person who sparked my desire to be who I am were standing right in front of me and acknowledging my work,” he said. “I felt my mothers pride in her son’s acknowledgement from another great woman’s son who was now recognising mine.”
View this post on Instagram
Throwback. With my talented friends Atif and Mahira at the Pakistan Monument in Islamabad to be introduced to Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate Middleton , Duchess of Cambridge. I hope we get many more opportunities in the future again to show people from around the world our beautiful country. Stay strong Pakistan. #hsy #mahirakhan #atifaslam #islamabad #positivevibes #staysafe #lockdown2020 #friends #smile @atifaslam @mahirahkhan
Concluding with a few wise words, HSY wrote, “Life is beautiful. Hard work and perseverance can make any dream a reality. Respect and kindness can open new avenues. Hope is all we need. Never lose that. Stay hopeful everyone. This too shall pass.”
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- Pakistan witnesses ‘decline’ in coronavirus case in last 4 days12:04 AM | 19 Jun, 2020
- Pakistan court awards life imprisonment to three in Imran Farooq ...10:38 PM | 18 Jun, 2020
- NAB recovered over Rs141 billion in 2019, President told09:39 PM | 18 Jun, 2020
- Indian troops unilaterally tried to change status quo after crossing ...09:32 PM | 18 Jun, 2020
- Indian forces martyr Kashmiri youth in Pulwama08:31 PM | 18 Jun, 2020
- Saba Qamar reveals that ONE beauty product she can’t live without06:02 PM | 18 Jun, 2020
-
- HSY reminisces about the time he attended Prince Charles and ...02:26 PM | 18 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020