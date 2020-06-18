Pakistani dramas that should be watching this season
LAHORE- Last year proved to be a great one for our local drama industry.
From Ruswai and Alif to Ehd-e-Wafa and Ye Dil Mera, we got to watch some of the most heart-wrenching and striking stories.
All these enthralling scripts have definitely raised the bar for quality-writing and now we’re looking for more!
As Covid-19 has forced us to practice social-distancing, what can we do while spending all that time at home in isolation?
So instead of flicking through channels and trying to decipher which serial might be worth following, check out the list we have compiled of new Pakistani dramas that you shouldn’t miss this season:
Sabat
Dushman e Jaan
Zebaish
View this post on Instagram
#Zebaish 🌹 Coming soon! A project very close to my heart. Shot at a very difficult phase of my life. This will always remain extremely special to me and is dedicated to my fans and ONLY them. For their constant love and support. 🙏 @ansari.bushra @asadsidofficial @sadaf.nasir @asmaabbasgill @iambabaralii @zoyanasir @daanii_bukhari
Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida
View this post on Instagram
And what an absolute pleasure it has been to work with such gifted actors 🙏🏼💫— @zahid.ahmed.official , who I’ve always had such great camaraderie with, the ever gorgeous and super talented @manshapasha and the veteran @javedsheikhofficial — all superstars in their own right. Together, we’ve put our all into bringing you our upcoming drama serial, trust we’ve been able to do justice to this beautifully written script ❤️🎥 #mohabbattujhealvida A project very close to my heart Coming soon...... 🍁 @humtvpakistanofficial #sonyahussyn #manshapasha #zahidahmed
Jalan
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
