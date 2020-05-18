Civilian injured in unprovoked Indian fire along LoC
Web Desk
11:38 PM | 18 May, 2020
RAWALPINDI – A civilian was seriously injured after Indian army resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC), the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Monday.

The military's media wing, in a statement, said the injured was evacuated to a nearby health facility and provided with necessary medical care due to the indiscriminate fire of automatics at a house in Jijot village in Khuiratta Sector.

In 2020, India has so far committed 1081 ceasefire violations.

