Drop scene as missing Karachi girl disappeared from home not Saddar blast site

KARACHI – The episode involving alleged missing of a 15-year-old girl during a blast in Saddar area of the port city had a drop scene when police probe found that the teenager had disappeared from her house hours before the terror incident.

On May 12, rhe brother of the missing girl, identified as Sawera, lodged an FIR at Preedy Police Station, saying that his mother, wife and sister were busy shopping when an explosive device went off in the commercial area of the port city.

He said that his mother, Darakhshan Bibi, passed out and she found after regaining her consciousness that Sawera was missing. The brother of the teen girl said that Sawera was probably kidnapped.

Police registered a kidnapping case under section 365 of the Pakistan Penal Code and have started the investigation.

During the probe, investigators found discrepancies in statements recorded by the girl’s mother and sister-in-law when it surfaced that the teenager disappeared from her house in the morning on May 12.

The mother and complainant’s wife had intentionally lied about the disappearance of the girl out of fear of male family members, it emerged during the probe.

Following the shocking drop scene, the case of mysterious disappearance of the girl has been shifted to Frere police station for further investigation.

On May 12, a bomb blast killed at least one person and wounded 13 others. An IED planted on a two-wheeler went off around midnight in the busy Saddar commercial area.

The attackers apparently targeted a van carrying Pakistani maritime security forces. The powerful explosion damaged several vehicles, including the van, and two of the security personnel also suffered injuries.