FM Bilawal Bhutto meets Antony Blinken during maiden US visit

WASHINGTON – The newly appointed Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken amid frosty ties between the two countries.

Bhutto scion and Mr. Blinken vowed to mend ties between the two sides as Washington is looking forward to encouraging economic and trade ties with the South Asian country. Bilawal assured Blinken that US investors in Pakistan will be provided with maximum assistance.

Bilawal also emphasised the importance of multilateralism and the United Nations in Pakistan’s foreign policy while Blinken hailed Pakistan's youngest Foreign Minister for his participation in the Food security debate at the UN.

Taking it to Twitter, FM said he had a very productive meeting with Blinken in New York. We reaffirmed the importance of the 75th anniversary of Pak-US relations and mutual commitment to strengthen broad based, comprehensive ties.

Had a very productive meeting with @SecBlinken in NY

We reaffirmed the importance of the 7️⃣5️⃣th Anniversary of 🇵🇰🇺🇸 relations and mutual commitment to strengthen broad based , comprehensive 🇵🇰🇺🇸 ties#PakUSAt75 pic.twitter.com/ne0ZotM95o — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) May 18, 2022

Foreign Minister also called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York. He apprised UN chief about illegal demographic changes and human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

PPP leader reiterated the call for resolution of the long-standing issue in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Earlier, FM landed in New York on his maiden official visit where Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Munir Akram and Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Masood Khan and other officials welcomed the youngest Foreign Minister upon his arrival.

Foreign Ministry issued a statement in this regard, saying Mr. Bhutto will have key engagements today including a bilateral meeting with the US Secretary of State.

FM 🇵🇰 @BBhuttoZardari arrived NewYork today to participate @UN 's upcoming Ministerial “Global Food Security Call to Action”; & UN Security Council to speak on humanitarian needs & longer-term development efforts to save lives & build resilience for the future.#PakFMAtUN pic.twitter.com/I2eKHKYtDh — Pakistan Consulate General New York (@PakinNewYork) May 17, 2022

PPP leader is scheduled to attend a ministerial meeting on ‘Global Food Security – Call for Action’ and the Security Council’s open debate on ‘Maintenance of International Peace and Security – Conflict and Food Security’.

FO maintained that Pakistan will continue to play a proactive role in supporting international efforts to advance the shared objectives of a peaceful and stable world.

The Oxford graduate was visiting the US for a ministerial meeting at the United Nations, where he would highlight Islamabad’s perspective and policy priorities on the issue of food security.

Reports in local media quoting Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar said Bilawal would also meet with German and Italian delegations during his three-day official visit.

Press Counselor of Pakistan Mission to the United Nations in New York, Dr. Mariam Shaikh, said Bilawal will address a press briefing at the United Nations, where he will answer questions from journalists.

FM Bilawal Bhutto will return to Pakistan on May 19 after completing his three days visit.