‘Shameful & Shocking’ – Celebs react to Shahrukh Jatoi’s acquittal in Shahzeb murder case

KARACHI – Pakistani celebrities have expressed shock over a verdict of the Supreme Court to acquit Shahruk Jatoi in case related to thekilling of 20-year-old Shahzeb Khan in 2012 in Karachi.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan, also acquitted the co-accused in the case.

During the hearing, Shahrukh's counsel Latif Khosa apprised the court that both parties had reached an agreement.

The case was initiated after former chief justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Chaudhry took a suo motu notice following uproar across the country over the murder of a young boy.

Around a year after the murder, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) awarded the death penalty to Shahrukh and Siraj Talpur, while Sajjad Talpur and Ghulam Murtaza Lashari were given life imprisonment.

The prime accused had also been handed down an additional three years in prison.

Later, Shahzeb’s parents issued a formal pardon for the convicts, approved by the Sindh High Court (SHC). Despite the initial pardon, the death penalty had been in wake of the addition of terrorism charges, until the SHC dropped the charges and ordered a retrial in the case.

The high court had later commuted the death sentences into life imprisonment. Subsequently, all four accused had approached the Supreme Court for acquittal in the case.

Reacting to the verdict, Mahira Khan wrote on Twitter as: “Power di game!!! Sick! Shameful!!”

Mawra Hocane also termed the decision “Shameful & Shocking”.

“In this country all we can do is feel sorry for the oppressed. May Allah give patience & strength to Shahzeb’s Family who have to witness this injustice. They’re one of us.. We’re nothing without power. Nothing!!!” she wrote on Instagram.

Actor Haroon Shah is also unhappy with the decision to an extent that he had suggested people to move out of the country if opportunity arises.

Time to pack up and leave. For those of you who are young, educated and determined please, for the sake of your children, move out if the opportunity arises. https://t.co/OE2FIBzcQv — Haroon Shahid (@Haroon_5hahid) October 18, 2022

