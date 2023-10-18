Pakistani PM Kakar meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at 3rd Belt and Road forum dinner

BEIJING – Pakistan’s interim prime minister Anwarrul Haq Kakar interacted with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Third Belt and Road Forum dinner.

Kakar is representing Islamabad at the Belt and Road Forum that was held to reiterate the development achievements of CPEC in the last decade as well as future goals. China marks 10th anniversary of President Xi Jinping’s ambitious global infrastructure and energy initiative, to boost global trade.

At the meeting, the Chinese President and the first lady welcomed PM Anwaar Kakar at the Third Belt and Road Forum dinner held in honor of the world leaders.

Several cabinet ministers of interim government also accompanied the PM during his visit to neighboring nation. Leaders from Russia, Kenya, Ethiopia, Mongolia, Hungry, Siri Lanka, and others also attended the dinner.

Pakistani premier had informal meetings with other leaders of the world who participated in the dinner.

China is holding the to uphold the Silk Road spirit, contribute to global connectivity, build platforms for international economic cooperation, and add momentum to world economic growth, Xi Ping said in opening remarks.

The BRI has delivered thousands of practical cooperation projects, and achieved solid and substantial results, Xi said, adding that the achievements of the Belt and Road cooperation are neither a windfall nor made with others’ alms-giving and charity, but are earned by governments, enterprises, and the people of participating countries with their diligence, wisdom and courage.

“The Belt and Road cooperation pursues development, aims at mutual benefits, and conveys a message of hope,” said Xi, noting that the historical trend of peace, development and win-win cooperation is unstoppable, and people’s longing for a better life as well as the aspiration of all countries for common development and prosperity is irresistible.