Foreign Exchange Rates Today in Pakistan: US Dollar, Euro, Pound, and Riyal to Rupee – 18 Oct 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee witnessed pressure against major foreign currencies on Friday, as US Dollar, Euro, and British Pound gained modestly in the open market.

Over the weekend, US Dollar hovered at Rs282.65 and sold at Rs282.85, showing minor stability compared to earlier in the week. Euro traded at Rs331.8 for buying and Rs335.3 for selling, while the British Pound Sterling remained strong, quoted at Rs380.65 and Rs383.65, respectively.

UAE Dirham was recorded at Rs76.8 for buying and Rs77.8 for selling, and the Saudi Riyal traded between Rs75.35 and Rs76.0.

Kuwaiti Dinar maintained its position as the most valuable foreign currency, exchanging at Rs913.4 for buying and Rs922.4 for selling. Bahraini Dinar and Omani Riyal also held firm, closing at Rs754.2 and Rs738.5, respectively.