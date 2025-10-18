Latest

Foreign Exchange Rates Today in Pakistan: US Dollar, Euro, Pound, and Riyal to Rupee – 18 Oct 2025

By News Desk
9:41 am | Oct 18, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee witnessed pressure against major foreign currencies on Friday, as US Dollar, Euro, and British Pound gained modestly in the open market.

Over the weekend, US Dollar hovered at Rs282.65 and sold at Rs282.85, showing minor stability compared to earlier in the week. Euro traded at Rs331.8 for buying and Rs335.3 for selling, while the British Pound Sterling remained strong, quoted at Rs380.65 and Rs383.65, respectively.

UAE Dirham was recorded at Rs76.8 for buying and Rs77.8 for selling, and the Saudi Riyal traded between Rs75.35 and Rs76.0.

Kuwaiti Dinar maintained its position as the most valuable foreign currency, exchanging at Rs913.4 for buying and Rs922.4 for selling. Bahraini Dinar and Omani Riyal also held firm, closing at Rs754.2 and Rs738.5, respectively.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.65 282.85
Euro EUR 331.8 335.3
British Pound Sterling GBP 380.65 383.65
UAE Dirham AED 76.8 77.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.35 76.0
Australian Dollar AUD 185.5 190.5
Bahraini Dinar BHD 746.7 754.2
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.5 212.5
Chinese Yuan CNY 39.85 40.25
Danish Krone DKK 44.6 45.2
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.5 36.85
Indian Rupee INR 3.13 3.22
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.4 922.4
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 67.25 67.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.8 166.8
Norwegian Krone NOK 28.3 28.6
Omani Riyal OMR 731.0 738.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.3 78.0
Singapore Dollar SGD 216.75 221.5
Swedish Krona SEK 30.05 30.35
Swiss Franc CHF 355.02 357.77
Thai Baht THB 8.7 8.85
 
