School bags of students to be checked daily in Punjab for THIS REASON

LAHORE – The Punjab Education Department has issued a new advisory, declaring daily checks of school bags for all students mandatory, in order to enhance security of both public and private schools across the province.

The department said all schools in the province, both government and private, are now required to implement these security measures as part of a proactive approach to safeguarding students. Along with bag checks, the new regulations mandate the installation of CCTV cameras in all educational institutions.

In addition to this, the department has ordered the use of metal detectors by school guards and security personnel during bag checks. These security measures are being implemented to make the school environment as secure as possible. The department emphasized that security personnel and guards should be vigilant in their duties.

Further, the education department has introduced a ban on bringing weapons, including pistols, guns, knives, and scissors, into schools. This step is part of the broader effort to maintain a safe and peaceful environment for students, teachers, and staff members alike.

The department has also issued instructions for the immediate activation of security alarm systems in all schools. Students, staff, and teachers will be made aware of the importance of security and are expected to comply with the new rules.