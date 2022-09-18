Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 18 September 2022
10:07 AM | 18 Sep, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 18 September 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs156,200 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 133,960. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 122,796 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 143,228.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 156,200 PKR 1,732
Karachi PKR 156,200 PKR 1,732
Islamabad PKR 156,250 PKR 1,732
Peshawar PKR 156,200 PKR 1,732
Quetta PKR 156,250 PKR 1,732
Sialkot PKR 156,200 PKR 1,732
Attock PKR 156,200 PKR 1,732
Gujranwala PKR 156,200 PKR 1,732
Jehlum PKR 156,200 PKR 1,732
Multan PKR 156,200 PKR 1,732
Bahawalpur PKR 156,200 PKR 1,732
Gujrat PKR 156,200 PKR 1,732
Nawabshah PKR 156,200 PKR 1,732
Chakwal PKR 156,200 PKR 1,732
Hyderabad PKR 156,250 PKR 1,732
Nowshehra PKR 156,200 PKR 1,732
Sargodha PKR 156,200 PKR 1,732
Faisalabad PKR 156,250 PKR 1,732
Mirpur PKR 156,200 PKR 1,732

