Lovers commit suicide over marriage refusal
08:08 PM | 19 Apr, 2020
KHANEWAL – A young boy and girl committed suicide by consuming toxic tablets over refusal of marriage from parents at Batianwala on Sunday.
According to Rescue 1122, 20 years old boy namely Amir s/o Allah Ditta and 17 years old Sidra Rafiq wanted to marry each-other but their parents refused to allow them.they both consumed toxic tablets and committed suicide.
The bodies were shifted to Civil hospital.
-
-
