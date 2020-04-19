Lovers commit suicide over marriage refusal

KHANEWAL – A young boy and girl committed suicide by consuming toxic tablets over refusal of marriage from parents at Batianwala on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, 20 years old boy namely Amir s/o Allah Ditta and 17 years old Sidra Rafiq wanted to marry each-other but their parents refused to allow them.they both consumed toxic tablets and committed suicide.

The bodies were shifted to Civil hospital.