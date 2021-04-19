Jamshed Iqbal Cheema appointed SAPM on food security
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jamshed Iqbal Cheema has been appointed as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on food security.
The Prime Minister office issued a notification in this regard. Prime Minister's aide on political communication Dr Shahbaz Gill shared the news on Twitter.
Dr Shahbaz wrote, "Cheema is a hardworking and capable man. May Allah help and support him [in his endeavours]." Dr Shahbaz Gill also posted a copy of the official notification.
وزیراعظم عمران خان نے جمشید اقبال چیمہ کو— Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) April 19, 2021
SAPM for Food Security مقرر کرنے کا فیصلہ کیا ہے۔ چیمہ صاحب ایک محنتی اور قابل آدمی ہیں۔ اللہ انکا حامی و ناصر ہو۔ pic.twitter.com/SJe31U9Wwy
PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan also took to Twitter and extended greetings to Cheema.
Congratulations to Jamshed Iqbal Cheema upon getting nominated as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Food Security. He is an old PTI member and an expert in Food Security and Agricultural Sciences. pic.twitter.com/L5bvgKnxVV— Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) April 19, 2021
