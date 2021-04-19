Jamshed Iqbal Cheema appointed SAPM on food security
07:48 PM | 19 Apr, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jamshed Iqbal Cheema has been appointed as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on food security.

The Prime Minister office issued a notification in this regard. Prime Minister's aide on political communication Dr Shahbaz Gill shared the news on Twitter.

Dr Shahbaz wrote, "Cheema is a hardworking and capable man. May Allah help and support him [in his endeavours]." Dr Shahbaz Gill also posted a copy of the official notification.

PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan also took to Twitter and extended greetings to Cheema.

