Man held for setting wife on fire

LAHORE – The police claimed to have arrested a suspect accused of killing his wife by setting her on fire, along with his sister and brother-in-law.

The Investigation Police of Lahore continue their crackdown on wanted suspects. During a raid, the team apprehended the suspect who had killed his wife by setting her on fire, along with his sister and brother-in-law. The arrested individuals identified as Aqeel, Hafeez, and Tayyaba.

According to the in-charge of the Investigation Police, the arrested suspects had conspired to kill Ayesha Bibi by setting her on fire and then fled the scene. The suspects were apprehended using CCTV footage and intelligence tips.

SP Investigation Model Town, Shehzad Rafiq, stated that with the help of the police-prosecution partnership, a strong case will be prepared against the arrested suspects to ensure they receive appropriate punishment.

DIG Investigation Zeeshan Asghar announced that the crackdown against wanted suspects will continue.

SSP Investigation Dr Anoush Masood Chaudhry announced cash rewards and commendation certificates for the police team.