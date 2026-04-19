Latest

Cricket

Babar Azam century powers Peshawar Zalmi to third-highest total in PSL history

By Web Desk
9:25 pm | Apr 19, 2026
Babar Azam Century Powers Peshawar Zalmi To Third Highest Total In Psl History

KARACHI – In Pakistan Super League Season 11, Peshawar Zalmi posted the third-highest total in PSL history, thanks to a century by captain Babar Azam against Quetta Gladiators.

In the match being played in Karachi, Quetta Gladiators won the toss and opted to field first.

Batting first, Peshawar Zalmi scored a massive 255 for 3 in their 20 overs, marking the third-highest total in PSL history.

Babar Azam completed his century on the final ball of the innings, reaching the milestone with a two. He scored his 12th T20 century in just 52 balls, hitting six fours and four sixes.

Kusal Mendis also played a key role, contributing 83 runs.

For Quetta Gladiators, Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed, and Joseph each took one wicket.

Cropped Cropped Web Desk.jpg
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Related News

Search now