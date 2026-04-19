Babar Azam century powers Peshawar Zalmi to third-highest total in PSL history

KARACHI – In Pakistan Super League Season 11, Peshawar Zalmi posted the third-highest total in PSL history, thanks to a century by captain Babar Azam against Quetta Gladiators.

In the match being played in Karachi, Quetta Gladiators won the toss and opted to field first.

Batting first, Peshawar Zalmi scored a massive 255 for 3 in their 20 overs, marking the third-highest total in PSL history.

Babar Azam completed his century on the final ball of the innings, reaching the milestone with a two. He scored his 12th T20 century in just 52 balls, hitting six fours and four sixes.

Kusal Mendis also played a key role, contributing 83 runs.

For Quetta Gladiators, Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed, and Joseph each took one wicket.