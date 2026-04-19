Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy

Bollywood star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have shared joyful news with fans, confirming that they are expecting their second child.

The couple made the announcement on Sunday, April 19, through a unique Instagram post. Instead of appearing themselves, they shared a heartwarming image of their daughter Dua holding a pregnancy test showing a positive result, making the reveal even more special. However, they did not disclose when the baby is due.

Following the announcement, social media was flooded with congratulatory messages. Fans expressed excitement in the comments, with some even speculating about the gender of the couple’s second child.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot on November 14, 2018, in a grand ceremony at Lake Como. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Dua, in September 2024 and introduced her to the world on the occasion of Diwali.