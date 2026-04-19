Engineer Mirza unharmed in Another Gun Attack on Jhelum Academy

LAHORE – Pakistani religious scholar and YouTuber Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza’s academy hit by another attack, while the controversial scholar remained unharmed.

Mirza, 48, was the target but he survived the attack as armed assailant could not be able to enter the premises. He opened fire outside his lecture venue, only to be shot dead in a swift police response.

Jhelum police said the attacker arrived carrying pistol, and lay down at the scene, and suddenly started firing toward the academy.

انجینئر محمد علی مرزا کی اکیڈمی پر حملے کی وڈیو سامنے آگئی۔۔ pic.twitter.com/fst74GERhE — Nadir Baloch (@BalochNadir5) April 19, 2026

Security personnel deployed for Mirza’s security responded and killed gunman before he could cause further harm.

Meanwhile, one member of his security team got injured in the assault while a police constable sustained a gunshot wound to his foot during the exchange and was rushed to the DHQ in Jhelum. Authorities say his condition is stable and he is out of danger.

The brazen nature of the attack has raised serious security concerns, especially given Mirza’s history of being targeted.

Police said security at site was active at the time, but further reinforcements will now be deployed. Investigators are also working to identify the attacker, with assistance expected from the National Database and Registration Authority.

In past, Mirza faced detentions and restrictions over some of his remarks, amid concerns they could spark unrest, adding another layer of intrigue to this latest violent episode.