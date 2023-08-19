How to get Umrah permit in Saudi Arabia? Read official step by step guide here

RIYADH - Muslims from across the world land in Saudi Arabia each year to perform Umrah and Hajj as part of their religious duties.
While most of the Umrah pilgrims know how to perform religious obligations, some are still not that tech-savvy to obtain the permit and consequently face difficulties.
The government of Saudi Arabia has announced an official procedure to get the Umrah app through its Nusuk application which has been designed specifically for religious purposes and to assist pilgrims during their stay in the holy kingdom.
According to the official guide, one should go to the application and click 'New User' to create an account.
The next step is to select 'Umrah' on the app so that one can get their permit. Afterward, the pilgrim should identify individuals and then select the desired date on the app.
Consequently, the desired time should be selected and the instructions should be accepted through a single click.
The second last step is to press continue after which you will get the permit and would be allowed to perform Umrah simply by clicking a few buttons on the app.
The government of Saudi Arabia recently completed the Hajj operation successfully and received appreciation from across the world. This was the first time after the pandemic that the kingdom received over 2 million pilgrims for Hajj and no untoward incident was reported.
As the Hajj days are over, millions of pilgrims landed back in their hometowns while some of them would stay in the kingdom for a few more weeks. It bears mentioning that during the Hajj season, the government had blocked the issuance of Umrah permits but the Umrah season has now begun.
Umrah is a religious pilgrimage undertaken by Muslims to the holy city of Makkah in Saudi Arabia. Unlike Hajj, which is obligatory, Umrah is a voluntary act of worship. It involves a series of rituals performed in and around the Grand Mosque, including the Tawaf (circumambulation) around the Kaaba, Sa'i (running) between the hills of Safa and Marwah, and the cutting or shaving of hair.
Umrah can be performed at any time of the year, unlike Hajj, which has specific dates. It is a deeply spiritual journey for Muslims, symbolizing devotion, humility, and seeking blessings from Allah.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 19, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.4
|303.95
|Euro
|EUR
|327.5
|330.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|382
|385.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.1
|83.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.1
|80.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|784.55
|792.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224.8
|227
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.83
|42.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|330.5
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.67
|38.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|958.62
|967.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.71
|64.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.22
|175.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.76
|760.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.62
|80.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|335.71
|338.21
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,300 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs193,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs176,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 206,249.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Karachi
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Quetta
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Attock
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Multan
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
