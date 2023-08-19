Search

Immigration

How to get Umrah permit in Saudi Arabia? Read official step by step guide here

Web Desk 06:41 PM | 19 Aug, 2023
How to get Umrah permit in Saudi Arabia? Read official step by step guide here

RIYADH - Muslims from across the world land in Saudi Arabia each year to perform Umrah and Hajj as part of their religious duties.

While most of the Umrah pilgrims know how to perform religious obligations, some are still not that tech-savvy to obtain the permit and consequently face difficulties.

The government of Saudi Arabia has announced an official procedure to get the Umrah app through its Nusuk application which has been designed specifically for religious purposes and to assist pilgrims during their stay in the holy kingdom.

According to the official guide, one should go to the application and click 'New User' to create an account. 

The next step is to select 'Umrah' on the app so that one can get their permit. Afterward, the pilgrim should identify individuals and then select the desired date on the app.

Consequently, the desired time should be selected and the instructions should be accepted through a single click. 

The second last step is to press continue after which you will get the permit and would be allowed to perform Umrah simply by clicking a few buttons on the app.

The government of Saudi Arabia recently completed the Hajj operation successfully and received appreciation from across the world. This was the first time after the pandemic that the kingdom received over 2 million pilgrims for Hajj and no untoward incident was reported.

As the Hajj days are over, millions of pilgrims landed back in their hometowns while some of them would stay in the kingdom for a few more weeks. It bears mentioning that during the Hajj season, the government had blocked the issuance of Umrah permits but the Umrah season has now begun. 

Umrah is a religious pilgrimage undertaken by Muslims to the holy city of Makkah in Saudi Arabia. Unlike Hajj, which is obligatory, Umrah is a voluntary act of worship. It involves a series of rituals performed in and around the Grand Mosque, including the Tawaf (circumambulation) around the Kaaba, Sa'i (running) between the hills of Safa and Marwah, and the cutting or shaving of hair.

Umrah can be performed at any time of the year, unlike Hajj, which has specific dates. It is a deeply spiritual journey for Muslims, symbolizing devotion, humility, and seeking blessings from Allah.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Travelling through London? Read this before you fly as Unite announces another strike

06:51 PM | 19 Aug, 2023

Dozens of pregnant women are travelling to Austria and here is why

11:29 PM | 18 Aug, 2023

Woman forgets bag worth Rs 4 million at Karachi airport: Here's what happened next

11:03 PM | 18 Aug, 2023

China restricts group tours to Canada: Here's why Beijing is retaining travel ban

11:13 PM | 17 Aug, 2023

10-year jail time for forging visa: Read fresh guidelines issued by Dubai against violators

10:41 PM | 17 Aug, 2023

How to perform Umrah on stopover visa: Here's the official guide by Saudi Arabia

11:53 PM | 15 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Travelling through London? Read this before you fly as Unite ...

06:51 PM | 19 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 19 August 2023

09:02 AM | 19 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 19, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 19, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 301.4 303.95
Euro EUR 327.5 330.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 382 385.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 83.1 83.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 80.1 80.9
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 784.55 792.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 224.8 227
China Yuan CNY 39.83 42.9
Danish Krone DKK 42.5 330.5
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.67 38.02
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.1
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 958.62 967.62
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.71 64.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.22 175.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.61 27.91
Omani Riyal OMR 752.76 760.76
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.62 80.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 335.71 338.21
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 19, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,300 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs193,160.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs176,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 206,249.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (19 August 2023) 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Karachi PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Islamabad PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Peshawar PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Quetta PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Sialkot PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Attock PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Gujranwala PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Jehlum PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Multan PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Bahawalpur PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Gujrat PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Nawabshah PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Chakwal PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Hyderabad PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Nowshehra PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Sargodha PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Faisalabad PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Mirpur PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Imran Khan : Biography, Age, Wife, Sons, Cricket & Politics

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: