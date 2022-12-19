Pakistani celebrities all praise for Lionel Messi after World Cup win

ISLAMABAD – Argentina’s Lionel Messi, one of the greatest players the game has seen, led his country to an epic victory over defending champions France in the FIFA World Cup final in Qatar on Sunday.

As Messi has been crowned the finest football player of all time, his fans across the globe, including actors, politicians and athletes, are showering praise on him.

As thousands cheered for Messi at Qatar’s Lusail Stadium, some Pakistani stars were also present there to watch the epic match.

Humayun Saeed, Sajal Aly and Mehwish Hayat among several Pakistanis watched the match at stadium and showered praise on blue shirts. Celebrities like Mahira Khan, Ayeza Khan, Ayesha Omar, Asim Azhar and Shaan too took to social media to felicitate the winning team.

Check some of the reactions here:

♥️🇦🇷 .. messi 10 what a fairytale ending .. only the blessed have a perfect exit .. #greatestofthemall pic.twitter.com/5nyl1gBOxr — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) December 18, 2022

🇦🇷 Messi’s swan song, #FIFAWorldCup2022, ends on a sweet note. And the world of football has a new star: #Mbappe. 🇫🇷

Congratulations, Argentina! France, keep that fighting spirit alive always! pic.twitter.com/jgzD21mho4 — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) December 18, 2022

This World Cup has really exposed the bigot mindset around the world. That’s actually good in a way. Only reinforces the fact that racism and xenophobia are rampant in 2022. So much for so-called ‘progress’. https://t.co/fAdCAMsnxX — Rohail Hyatt 🇵🇰 (@rohailhyatt) December 19, 2022

Best world cup final ever?! — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) December 18, 2022

The 35-year-old crowned his glittering career with the one trophy that was missing as he gave a performance that will go down in the FIFA history.